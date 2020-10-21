Jim’s Forecast: Morning fog to warm and muggy

Dense Fog Advisory:

A dense fog advisory will be in effect through 10am Wednesday morning for inland counties. Visibilities will run below 1/4 mile for many areas. Use extra caution on the roadways and leave plenty of distance between vehicles.

Wednesday & Thursday

We’ll continue to deal with fog each morning with skies trending partly cloudy during the afternoon hours. Highs will peak near 80 degrees with overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

Friday & The Weekend

A cold front will approach from the west this weekend before stalling just to our north on Sunday. This means the warm and muggy air will stick around through the weekend with highs continuing to reach near 80 degrees and lows holding in the 60s. Rain chances will come up a bit on Sunday, but will likely not exceed 30%.