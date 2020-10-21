Habitat for Humanity begins new home build

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina family is getting ready to help build their dream home, after being selected as a house recipient through the Craven County Habitat for Humanity. On Wednesday the group celebrated beginning construction on the project with a groundbreaking ceremony.

Habitat For Humanity begins work on New Bern home build (WITN)

Along with their two children, Stephen Wood and Robin Powell have been dreaming of owning their own home. After filling out the paperwork, taking the necessary steps to join the Habitat for Humanity program, and putting in many volunteer work hours, their time has finally come.

“Well, to even get to the point we’re at now, we had to have at least 150 volunteer hours, to begin with before we could start to pick a lot and start building on a site,” said Wood.

They’ve spent months helping out at the Habitat ReStore and helping on other home build sites, and now they’ll be required to put in another 150 hours of what’s called sweat equity into their home construction.

“We’ve already been getting our hands dirty we’re just now getting them dirtier, so we’re excited because now it’s ours,” said Powell.

Leaders with the nonprofit organization say these days mean so much to the families and those involved with Habitat for Humanity. “It’s the beginning of the end of a long journey for our families, so it really is when they can finally see that we’re starting to actually get it,” explained Mike Williams, the Executive Director.

Habitat for Humanity has been continuing course despite the coronavirus pandemic. Williams says they were determined to find a safe way to help those struggling with housing in the community.

“We made the conscious decision that we were going to continue doing what we do, which is building and repairing homes so that way people have a safe place to actually shelter in place,” said Williams.

Wood and Powell are just excited to see progress begin on their very own home. “We’re eager to get some walls up. We came out last week and walked around and met some of our neighbors,” said Powell.

Habitat for Humanity is looking for volunteers to help with their home builds. They are working within COVID-19 restrictions but say if people feel comfortable coming out to support them, they could use the help. You can find more information on how to get involved on their website, https://cravencountyhabitat.org/volunteer/.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.