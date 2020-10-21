Grifton man indicted for embezzling from grandmother, great-aunt estates

GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Grifton man has been indicted on charges that he embezzled hundreds of thousands of dollars from the estates of his grandmother and great-aunt.

A Greene County grand jury indicted Shawn Brooks on six counts of embezzlement.

Jackie Boscarino, 74, and her 79-year-old sister, Ann Toulouse, were both killed in March 2013 when state troopers say their car pulled out in front of a tractor trailer on Highway 11 in Grifton.

The indictment says Brooks was the administrator and executor of both women’s estates and embezzled the money between 2013 and 2018.

The indictments say the 43-year-old man took $300,000 or more from the estates.

The SBI investigated the case and a special prosecutor from the Conference of District Attorneys' Financial Crimes Unit is being brought in to handle the case.

