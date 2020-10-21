Advertisement

Flood mitigation research in Kinston receives funding

Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Research to solve flooding issues is set to begin in one Eastern Carolina city.

The city of Kinston is working with the Environmental Defense Fund to perform a flood mitigation study.

Mayor Don Hardy and Senator Jim Perry announced today that the Fund will begin seeking proposals to complete the research.

The goal is to have a better understanding of the Adkin Branch watershed which is prone to flash flooding in neighborhoods around the city.

Hardy says the persistent flooding problems have caused serious property damage for city residents, and city leaders are excited to find solutions to the ongoing problems.

The Environmental Defense Fund is paying for the study, and it is expected to begin early next year.

