Five ferry workers test positive for COVID-19

CHERRY BRANCH, N.C. (WITN) - Five employees of the Cherry Branch-Minnesott Beach ferry have tested positive for COVID-19.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the employees are under quarantine for at least 14 days. Another seven employees who had contact with the five are also under quarantine.

The DOT says the five employees last worked on Tuesday.

The M/V Neuse has been extensively cleaned, along with the terminals at each end of the route, the state says.

Service from Cherry Branch to Minnesott Beach has not been affected by the positive tests, while passengers who think they may have been exposed to the virus should contact their county health department.

