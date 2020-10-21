Advertisement

Epsilon’s winds to 90 mph; Track staying well offshore

By Phillip Williams, Charlie Ironmonger, Matt Engelbrecht and Jim Howard
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Hurricane Epsilon is now a category 1 storm with sustained winds of 90 mph. The storm is expected to maintain this strength through the weekend. The storm is centered southeast of Bermuda by a few hundred miles. It is likely to get closer to the island nation late this week, but may stay far enough east and avoid any significant problems for Bermuda.

Hurricane Epsilon
Hurricane Epsilon(WITN Weather)

Beach impacts will be felt along the coast with an increase in surf and rip risk. The threat to coastal waters will begin as early as Thursday night and last through the weekend. Minor coastal flooding will be possible by Friday and continue with the high tide cycle through the weekend.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Phillip’s Forecast: Warm and rather humid afternoon

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Phillip Williams
Warm weather will be with us Wednesday afternoon

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast for Sunday, October 18 at 6PM

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 7:05 PM EDT
Weather Authority Forecast

News

Weather Authority Forecast for Saturday 10/17

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 7:06 PM EDT
Weather Authority Forecast for Saturday 10/17

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast 10/16/2020

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 11:52 PM EDT
Weather Authority Forecast 10/16/2020

Latest News

News

North Carolina group giving aid to Louisiana hurricane victims.

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 7:19 PM EDT
|
By Liam Collins
The North Carolina chapter of Marco Patriots said it’s returning the favor after the help Eastern North Carolina received after Hurricane Florence.

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast 10/16

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 4:34 PM EDT
Weather Authority Forecast 10/16

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast for Friday, October 16th

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 11:31 PM EDT
Weather Authority Forecast for Friday, October 16th

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast for 10/15/2020

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 4:25 PM EDT
Weather Authority Forecast for 10/15/2020

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast for Thursday, October 14th

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 12:01 AM EDT
Weather Authority Forecast for Thursday, October 14th

Weather

CONFIRMED: Neighboring SC tornados on Sunday

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 9:10 PM EDT
|
By Sharon Johnson
CONFIRMED: Neighboring SC tornados on Sunday