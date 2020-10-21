Epsilon’s winds to 85 mph; Track staying well offshore

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Hurricane Epsilon is now a category 1 storm with sustained winds of 85 mph. The storm is expected to maintain this strength through the weekend. The storm is centered southeast of Bermuda by a few hundred miles. It is likely to get closer to the island nation late this week, but may stay far enough east and avoid any significant problems for Bermuda.

Epsilon is expected to stay well offshore of the U.S. coast. (WITN)

Beach impacts will be felt along the coast with an increase in surf and rip risk. The threat to coastal waters will begin as early as Thursday night and last through the weekend. Minor coastal flooding will be possible by Friday and continue with the high tide cycle through the weekend.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.