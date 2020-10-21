KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -

Early voting turnout remains strong in Eastern Carolina.

In Lenoir County, more than 8,500 voters have already cast their ballots. The County Elections Director, Steve Hines, says traffic has remained steady in all 6 voting locations. Hines also says they’ve received plenty of absentee ballots as well.

Hines says after last night’s ruling that mail-in ballots missing witness signatures need to be completely redone, his office is now preparing to send letters to any voters impacted so those ballots can be fixed and counted.

“We’re excited to see all these people going ahead and participating in the process. Getting it done. They’re doing it with great enthusiasm. They’re being patient with our pool workers, and we’re just excited to see the numbers that we’re seeing already,” said Hines.

The deadline to request a ballot by mail is next Tuesday the 27th.

