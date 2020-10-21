Drug, robbery charges filed after Pitt County deputy breaks up fight

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A deputy breaking up a fight has led to charges against two people while a third man remains on the run.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says that a K9 deputy on patrol Tuesday around 7:25 p.m. saw a fight between three men in the area of North Green Street and Mumford Road.

The deputy, who says it looked like two of the men were attacking the other, tried to intervene prompting two of the men to take off running.

Taquan Hardison, 24, of Greenville was eventually arrested by the deputy. The deputy was unable to track down the other suspect with his K9.

Officials say the man that had been attacked, Trevor Howard, 41, of Greenville, had been robbed by the two men. Deputies say cocaine and marijuana was found in Howard’s vehicle.

Drugs confiscated by the Pitt County Sheriff's Office (PCSO)

Hardison was charged with common law robbery, simple assault, and resist, delay, and obstruct. He was released on a $30,000 secured bond.

Howard was charged with trafficking cocaine, possession with the intent to sell/deliver cocaine, maintaining a vehicle for the sale of a controlled substance, simple possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He’s being held on a $1,000,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information on the other suspect is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 252-830-4141.

