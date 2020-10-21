Advertisement

Cooper extends Phase 3 reopening for three more weeks

(WITN)
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Roy Cooper has extended Phase 3 reopening for the state, saying coronavirus numbers are going in the wrong direction.

Cooper said Phase 3 will be paused for the next three weeks.

The latest phase started on October 2nd and was scheduled to expire on Friday.

Last Thursday and Friday saw the highest number of new cases in the state since the pandemic began, state officials said.

The governor said greater enforcement, strong community leadership, and more people doing the right things can lower those numbers.

The governor said wearing masks remains an important and easy way to keep the virus from spreading.

