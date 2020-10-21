Beaufort County woman killed in early morning crash on Highway 264

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Troopers say a 75-year-old woman from Bath is dead after a crash in Beaufort County early Wednesday morning.

According to the Highway Patrol, the crash happened at around 6:30 a.m. in the eastbound lane of Highway 264 near Pungo Creek Road.

Troopers say Marian Everett’s husband was driving their car with a trailer attached and tried to turn off the road onto a path, but overshot it.

The husband then put his vehicle into reverse. An 81-year-old man from Belhaven crashed into the passenger side of Everett’s vehicle, killing the woman.

That other driver was taken to Vidant Beaufort to be checked out for minor injuries. No charges are pending at this time, but the investigation is still ongoing.

