At least 50 COVID-19 cases tied to North Carolina event

CDC / Alissa Eckert, MS
CDC / Alissa Eckert, MS(KWQC)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Health officials in a North Carolina county say they are investigating at least 50 confirmed cases of COVID-19 connected to an event at a church.

The Charlotte Observer reported that Mecklenburg County urged all people who attended convocation events at the United House of Prayer for All People on Oct. 10 and 11 to get tested. At the time, the county linked at least nine cases of COVID-19 to the weekend event.

Mecklenburg County Deputy Health Director Raynard Washington says the number has nearly tripled. Washington says the church made an effort to ensure masks were worn and that those attending practiced social distancing, but he said people didn’t always comply.

