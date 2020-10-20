WITN Sports Spotlight: Mary Grace Flowers

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week we shine the WITN / Pepsi Sports Spotlight on John Paul II senior volleyball captain Mary Grace Flowers!

This past weekend, the John Paul II girls volleyball team captured the Coastal Plain Conference Championship in straight sets over Greenfield. That victory not only kept the Saints' perfect 11-0 record intact, but it also means they’ve still yet to drop a single set all season long. That’s pretty impressive!

Leading the way for the Saints has been senior captain and outside hitter Mary Grace Flowers!

“It’s been really unexpected, really exciting," Flowers said when describing this season.

The Saints are conference champs. They’re also undefeated. A feat many didn’t think possible. But those doubters? They don’t know Mary Grace Flowers.

“At the beginning of the season nobody thought we would be undefeated," added Flowers. "So giving [my teammates] some confidence and getting them to trust themselves was important.”

That leadership? A big difference.

“She has good leadership and her experience makes everyone calm and cool and collected on the court," JP2 head volleyball coach Trayce Ruffin said.

Her talent?

“Being able to mix up shots," said Flowers. "Not always trying to just crush the ball.”

Also a big difference.

“She’s pretty much our go-to," added Ruffin. "Oh yeah. We like to give her the ball every chance we can get.”

Flowers in full bloom. The senior was recently named conference player of the year.

“I’ll definitely remember the people," said Flowers. "Because something about us being a smaller school, we all get really close. It’s like a family.”

Clearly, Flowers wants to be remembered for more than just her play on the court.

“I hope that I’ll be remembered as a positive person," added Flowers. "Helping others and making the team somewhere safe to come and be happy and play volleyball.”

Flowers is also a fantastic student. She says college is next. Then possibly medical school. But that’s a serve, bump and a spike down the road. Right now her focus is on the state playoffs.

The Saints are currently taking on St. Thomas More Academy in the opening round of the NCISAA 2A state tournament. The match started at 6 p.m. Highlights TONIGHT on WITN News at 11!

