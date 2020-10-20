Vivian Howard releasing new cookbook

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A local celebrity chef is releasing a new cookbook.

Vivian Howard, owner of the Chef and the Farmer in Kinston and host of the award-winning show, “A Chef’s Life,” is releasing her second book Tuesday.

The book, This Will Make it Taste Good, will be available both online and in stores.

Howard says it revolves around foods most people already eat but offers strategies to add flavor and excitement to home-cooked meals.

Howard says, “Little flavor heroes. Building blocks that make really simple food exciting, and I think it’s what we all need right now.”

Howard also says she’s hoping to reopen the top floor of the Chef and the Farmer in the near future.

