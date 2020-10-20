Advertisement

Vivian Howard releasing new cookbook

Vivian Howard releasing new cookbook
Vivian Howard releasing new cookbook(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A local celebrity chef is releasing a new cookbook.

Vivian Howard, owner of the Chef and the Farmer in Kinston and host of the award-winning show, “A Chef’s Life,” is releasing her second book Tuesday.

The book, This Will Make it Taste Good, will be available both online and in stores.

Howard says it revolves around foods most people already eat but offers strategies to add flavor and excitement to home-cooked meals.

Howard says, “Little flavor heroes. Building blocks that make really simple food exciting, and I think it’s what we all need right now.”

Howard also says she’s hoping to reopen the top floor of the Chef and the Farmer in the near future.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

I-95 reopens after major tractor-trailer wreck near Rocky Mount

Updated: 13 minutes ago
Interstate 95 southbound north of Rocky Mount is back open after an early morning crash involving a tractor-trailer.

News

Kinston community center hosts drive thru COVID-19 testing

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
A community health center is offering COVID-19 testing to all eastern Carolina residents.

National Politics

Debate commission adopts new rules to mute mics

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden will have their microphones cut off in Thursday’s debate while their rival delivers their opening two-minute answer to each of the debate topics.

News

Plymouth interim town manager fired

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Plymouth Town Council met in a remote meeting Monday night where they fired interim Town Manager Arlene Willis.

Latest News

News

Plymouth interim town manager fired

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Plymouth Town Council met in a remote meeting Monday night where they fired interim Town Manager Arlene Willis.

News

Pitt County holds drive-thru childhood immunization clinic

Updated: 1 hours ago
If you’re child still needs vaccinations, one county is making it a little easier.

News

Kinston community center hosts drive thru COVID-19 testing

Updated: 1 hours ago
A community health center is offering COVID-19 testing to all eastern Carolina residents.

News

Greenville city council to hear presentation on ‘Black Lives Do Matter’ street mural

Updated: 1 hours ago
Inspired by “Black Lives Matter" street murals in other cities, local artists want to capture the same sentiment that rings true here.

News

Police seek person of interest in Jacksonville Target theft

Updated: 1 hours ago
Police are asking for your help identifying a person of interest in a string of crimes at Target stores.

News

POLICE: Man wanted in Elizabeth City murder

Updated: 1 hours ago
Elizabeth City police are looking for a man they believe is connected to a weekend murder.