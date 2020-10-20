US spacecraft to land on asteroid, take sample

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A NASA spacecraft circling an ancient asteroid 200 million miles away is about to reach out and make contact.

The Osiris-Rex spacecraft will attempt to descend to the boulder-packed surface of asteroid Bennu on Tuesday and snatch a handful of rubble.

It will be America’s first crack at collecting asteroid samples for return to Earth, a feat accomplished so far only by Japan.

I'm 2.3 million miles away, so it takes time for commands to travel between me & Earth. Today, my team on Earth will see events 18.5 mins after they happen here at Bennu. This time lag doesn't allow for live commanding of flight activities, so I'll perform TAG autonomously. pic.twitter.com/KD1VevjSHU — NASA's OSIRIS-REx (@OSIRISREx) October 20, 2020

Scientists want to bring back at least 2 ounces worth of Bennu — about a handful’s worth.

The spacecraft can touch down no more than three times to grab enough rubble.

The samples won’t arrive on Earth until 2023.

