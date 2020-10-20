Advertisement

US spacecraft to land on asteroid, take sample

Samples won’t arrive on Earth until 2023
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A NASA spacecraft circling an ancient asteroid 200 million miles away is about to reach out and make contact.

The Osiris-Rex spacecraft will attempt to descend to the boulder-packed surface of asteroid Bennu on Tuesday and snatch a handful of rubble.

It will be America’s first crack at collecting asteroid samples for return to Earth, a feat accomplished so far only by Japan.

Scientists want to bring back at least 2 ounces worth of Bennu — about a handful’s worth.

The spacecraft can touch down no more than three times to grab enough rubble.

The samples won’t arrive on Earth until 2023.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Watchman could have saved lives in California boat fire, investigators say

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The lack of a required roving night watchman aboard a scuba dive boat delayed the detection of a fire that killed 34 people off the coast of Southern California, federal investigators said Tuesday.

Politics

ECU POLL: Biden ahead of Trump in North Carolina

Updated: 12 minutes ago
The ECU Poll, conducted Thursday through Sunday, shows Joe Biden with a 50% to 47% lead over Donald Trump.

National

US spacecraft sampling asteroid for return

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
The Osiris-Rex spacecraft will attempt to descend to the boulder-packed surface of asteroid Bennu on Tuesday and snatch a handful of rubble.

National Politics

San Francisco set to pass legislation - called CAREN - about racist 911 calls

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By JANIE HAR
All 11 supervisors have signed on to the CAREN legislation, guaranteeing it will pass, despite some criticism that the name is sexist and divisive.

Latest News

National

Judge orders speedy release of Ghislaine Maxwell transcripts

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A judge has ordered the speedy release of transcripts of interviews lawyers conducted with the ex-girlfriend of the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Coronavirus

COVID-19: Another death hits Craven Co., 2 more in Wayne Co.

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Craven County has seen another COVID-19 death, the sixth one reported this week.

National

‘Gimme Some Lovin’ rock star Spencer Davis dead at 81

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Davis formed the Spencer Davis Group in 1963, with a teenage Steve Winwood on keyboards and guitar, his brother Muff Winwood on bass and Pete York on drums.

National Politics

Cough keeps Melania Trump off campaign trail

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Her chief of staff, Stephanie Grisham, said Tuesday that Mrs. Trump continues to feel better every day following her recent recovery from COVID-19, but has a lingering cough.

Coronavirus

CDC: ‘Strong recommendation’ but no rule for masks on planes

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The CDC says masks should be worn by all passengers and workers on planes, ferries, trains, subways, buses, taxis and ride-sharing vehicles. That includes in airports and at subway and bus stations.

National

Marines remove general investigated over alleged racial slur

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The decision to relieve Maj. Gen. Stephen Neary was made by the commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. David Berger.