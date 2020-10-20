Tropical Storm Epsilon southeast of Bermuda

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Tropical Storm Epsilon is slowly getting stronger with max winds up to 50 mph at midday Tuesday. The storm is centered southeast of Bermuda by a few hundred miles. It is likely to get closer to the island nation late this week, but may stay far enough east not to cause significant problems for Bermuda.

Tropical Storm Epsilon (Phillip Williams)

The system is expected to ramp up its intensification process quickly over the next 48 hours, reaching hurricane strength by Thursday morning. It will be taking a northwesterly path towards Bermuda through the week, but staying east of the island. We will dodge the rain and wind associated with this system, however beach impacts will be felt. Increased surf and rip current threats along our beaches will be possible over the tail end of the week and through the upcoming weekend. Coastal flooding will also be a concern during high tides.

