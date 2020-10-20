Advertisement

Three people charged with breaking into Greenville Utilities substation

By Dave Jordan
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says three people have been charged with breaking into the Greenville Utilities substation located on Mills Road.

Around 12:08 Monday morning deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Community Patrol Division responded to that location for a possible breaking and entering in progress.

Deputies arrived on the scene and say they discovered that a break-in had in fact been in progress with damage done to the facility and approximately $2,000 in materials stolen.

The sheriff’s office says deputies had interrupted three suspects committing the crime, causing them to flee and hide.

After deputies secured the scene and a perimeter for a search the suspects surrendered.

They charged 28-year-old Ronquell Artis of Greenville, 26-year-old Laquirus Andrews of Ayden, and 56-year-old Frank Klein of Winterville with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, and 1st degree trespassing.

