State Wildlife Resoures Commission asking hunters, public to help monitor for deadly rabbit virus

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Wildlife officials are asking for help from hunters and the public to keep an eye out for potential spread of a deadly rabbit disease.

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission says biologists are working with the state Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services to monitor the spread and impacts of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Viruse Serotype 2.

We’re told that RHDV2 is classified as a foreign animal disease in the U.S. and is currently found in the southwestern part of the country.

“While RHDV2 has not been observed in North Carolina’s rabbit populations yet, agency biologists are asking the public and hunters to report any sightings of one or more dead wild rabbits where the death is not readily apparent or those found with blood around their nose, mouth or rectum,” the commission said.

Officials say that people can spread the virus indirectly by carrying it on their clothing and shoes, but that it does not impact human health.

If you find a dead rabbit don’t touch it unless necessary and call the commissions wildlife helpline at 866-318-3401 or email wildlifehelpline@ncwildlife.org.

Any rabbit owners who have an unexplained death in their animal should contact their vet or the department of agriculture and consumer services at 919-707-3250.

