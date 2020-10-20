Advertisement

State reports COVID-19 inmate death at Pender Correctional Institution

(WITN)
By Clayton Bauman
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The state prison system says another inmate has died of COVID-19.

Officials say the Pender Correctional Institution inmate was in his mid-50s and had underlying health conditions.

We’re told the man tested positive on September 24th, was hospitalized September 29th, and died at the hospital on October 19th.

“His death is tragic, and we continue working hard to mitigate the impact of this virus in our prisons,” said Todd Ishee, Commissioner of Prisons, in a press release, “The health and safety of the staff and offenders is our top priority.”

This is the third Pender Correctional Institution inmate to die as a result of COVID-19.

The state says there are 11 active cases at the prison.

