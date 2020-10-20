Advertisement

Plymouth interim town manager fired

Plymouth Town Council fires Interim Manager
Plymouth Town Council fires Interim Manager(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WITN) - Plymouth Town Council met in a remote meeting Monday night where they fired interim Town Manager Arlene Willis.

No reason was given for why Willis was terminated and she did not comment on the decision.

Councilwoman Mary Ann Byers made the motion to terminate Willis, which passed by a 3-2 vote. Councilwomen Kim Williams and Donsenia Teel voted no.

In her motion to fire Willis, Byers said, "She is to turn in all town issued electronic devices, including but not limited to cellphones, laptop, computer, tablets, and all keys she may have to Town of Plymouth property, including Town Hall. All of these items are to be turned in to Town Attorney Cole Phelps immediately following this meeting tonight and that all electronic records, files, logs and histories be safeguarded and preserved. Additionally, Ms. Willis is not to enter any town administrative places except as specifically arranged through Town Clerk Joanne Floyd to collect any personal belongings.”

WITN has reached out to the town attorney for further information regarding Willis' firing.

Plymouth Council appointed Joanne Floyd to serve as interim manager.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

I-95 reopens after major tractor-trailer wreck near Rocky Mount

Updated: 11 minutes ago
Interstate 95 southbound north of Rocky Mount is back open after an early morning crash involving a tractor-trailer.

News

Vivian Howard releasing new cookbook

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
A local celebrity chef is releasing a new cookbook.

News

Kinston community center hosts drive thru COVID-19 testing

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
A community health center is offering COVID-19 testing to all eastern Carolina residents.

National Politics

Debate commission adopts new rules to mute mics

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden will have their microphones cut off in Thursday’s debate while their rival delivers their opening two-minute answer to each of the debate topics.

Latest News

News

Pitt County holds drive-thru childhood immunization clinic

Updated: 1 hours ago
If you’re child still needs vaccinations, one county is making it a little easier.

News

Kinston community center hosts drive thru COVID-19 testing

Updated: 1 hours ago
A community health center is offering COVID-19 testing to all eastern Carolina residents.

News

Greenville city council to hear presentation on ‘Black Lives Do Matter’ street mural

Updated: 1 hours ago
Inspired by “Black Lives Matter" street murals in other cities, local artists want to capture the same sentiment that rings true here.

News

Police seek person of interest in Jacksonville Target theft

Updated: 1 hours ago
Police are asking for your help identifying a person of interest in a string of crimes at Target stores.

News

POLICE: Man wanted in Elizabeth City murder

Updated: 1 hours ago
Elizabeth City police are looking for a man they believe is connected to a weekend murder.

News

Juvenile hospitalized in Kinston shooting

Updated: 1 hours ago
Police say a juvenile has been hospitalized following a weekend shooting.