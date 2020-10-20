Plymouth interim town manager fired

PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WITN) - Plymouth Town Council met in a remote meeting Monday night where they fired interim Town Manager Arlene Willis.

No reason was given for why Willis was terminated and she did not comment on the decision.

Councilwoman Mary Ann Byers made the motion to terminate Willis, which passed by a 3-2 vote. Councilwomen Kim Williams and Donsenia Teel voted no.

In her motion to fire Willis, Byers said, "She is to turn in all town issued electronic devices, including but not limited to cellphones, laptop, computer, tablets, and all keys she may have to Town of Plymouth property, including Town Hall. All of these items are to be turned in to Town Attorney Cole Phelps immediately following this meeting tonight and that all electronic records, files, logs and histories be safeguarded and preserved. Additionally, Ms. Willis is not to enter any town administrative places except as specifically arranged through Town Clerk Joanne Floyd to collect any personal belongings.”

WITN has reached out to the town attorney for further information regarding Willis' firing.

Plymouth Council appointed Joanne Floyd to serve as interim manager.

