Phillip’s Forecast: Partly sunny and warm this afternoon

A few stray coastal showers are likely today
By Phillip Williams
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tuesday

We have a flow of air off the Atlantic Ocean which will lead to partly sunny skies and a few stray coastal showers. Any shower should be brief. Daytime highs will reach the upper 70s with a few inland areas topping 80. Overnight lows will be in the mid 60s as patchy fog sets up again late. Winds will be light out of the northeast.

Wednesday & Thursday

Tuesday’s weather pattern will continue through Wednesday and Thursday as moisture off the Atlantic brings patchy clouds and a few occasional drops to the region. Highs will warm up to the low 80s with overnight lows falling to the mid 60s. This heat will be above our seasonal average and won’t show any signs of changing until we get into the middle of the following week.

Friday & The Weekend

A cold front is expected to arrive Saturday or Saturday night, bringing some rain and another drop in temperatures as we kick off next week. Thunderstorms will be a possibility, but the system is still too far away to call for any sort of severe weather. Highs will drop from the low 80s Friday to the low 70s by Sunday.

