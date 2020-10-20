Advertisement

North Carolina man jailed for throwing liquor bottle, hitting child

Aaron Sheppard mugshot
Aaron Sheppard mugshot(Rockingham County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 8:02 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
REIDSVILLE, N.C. (AP) - Police in North Carolina have jailed a man after he threw a liquor bottle and hit a 5-year-old child in the head.

News outlets report the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office said Aaron Sheppard, 25, was intoxicated at the time of the incident on Saturday night in Reidsville.

The sheriff’s office said the unidentified child was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is expected to survive. Sheppard is charged with felonious assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

He is jailed on a $3 million secure bond, and it’s not known if he has an attorney to represent him.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

