N.C. Early Voting numbers

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We are two weeks away from election day and early voting turnout is already breaking records.

As of Monday night, a little more than 22 thousand ballots have been cast in Pitt County alone both by mail and in person.

Dave Davis with the board of elections says more than five thousand people cast their ballots Just on Monday, which is the highest number on the fourth day of early voting compared to the past five elections.

Craven County has seen more than 12 thousand ballots cast, which is more than 17 percent of voters.

In Lenoir County, 22 percent of voters have turned out so far, with about 85 hundred votes already in.

In Onslow County, more than 16-thousand ballots have been cast early and 11 thousand of those have been by early in-person voting.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.