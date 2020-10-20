Advertisement

Mattel unveils eco-friendly UNO packaging

By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (NBC) - Mattel has unveiled its first-ever 100% recyclable UNO game.

“UNO Nothin' But Paper” is the first UNO deck with no cellophane.

The new product is part of Mattel’s commitment to achieve 100% recycled, recyclable or bio-based plastics materials in all its products and packaging by 2030.

“UNO Nothin' But Paper” retails for $5.99 and is available on Amazon.

