Mattel unveils eco-friendly UNO packaging
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (NBC) - Mattel has unveiled its first-ever 100% recyclable UNO game.
“UNO Nothin' But Paper” is the first UNO deck with no cellophane.
The new product is part of Mattel’s commitment to achieve 100% recycled, recyclable or bio-based plastics materials in all its products and packaging by 2030.
“UNO Nothin' But Paper” retails for $5.99 and is available on Amazon.
Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.