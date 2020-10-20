Advertisement

Kinston community center hosts drive thru COVID-19 testing

By Dave Jordan
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A community health center is offering COVID-19 testing to all eastern Carolina residents.

The Kinston Community Health Center is holding drive-thru testing every Monday through November 30th from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm.

There is no out-of-pocket cost for the test.

If you have insurance you should bring your card, but those uninsured will be tested at no cost.

Staff members say that as our state continues to move forward in Phase 3, it’s important for people to know their status and prevent the spread of the virus.

Carrie Brinson, nurse case manager says, “We should be testing. We should have more testing. We should have more knowledge, and this gives us an opportunity to report back to the state so that we can have that information.”

You do not need an appointment to be tested.

