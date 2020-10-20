Former high school teacher facing student sex charges

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A former high school teacher has been charged with sex counts involving a student.

Keith Woodard III, of La Grange, was arrested today on three counts of felony taking indecent liberties by a teacher.

Wayne County deputies say nearly a year ago a former student at Charles Aycock High School came to them about an inappropriate sexual relationship she had with a teacher at the school.

Woodard, who was an English teacher at Aycock, was suspended with pay by the school district on October 17, 2019, and then resigned on April 9th. The man had taught at the high school since 2012, the school district said.

The school district says it cooperated with deputies and was able to bring key information to light as part of its own internal investigation.

Deputies say the sexual relationship happened on February 24, 2015, and April 18, 2015.

The 32-year-old man was given a $6,000 secured bond by a magistrate.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.