Advertisement

Decision 2020: Candidates focus on North Carolina

Alaska's News Source's special election show.
Alaska's News Source's special election show.(KTUU)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 5:53 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The presidential candidates continue to focus their efforts on North Carolina, a battleground state.

The Biden-Harris campaign says Kamala Harris' Husband, Doug Emhoff is expected to visit Greenville and Wilmington Tuesday. This is his first visit to Eastern Carolina.

Meanwhile, Ivanka Trump is scheduled to be in Raleigh. She will speak at an event Tuesday evening to share President Trump’s ‘Make America Great Again’ agenda.

Our state continues to be a hotspot for both campaigns in the final weeks leading up to the election.

Joe Biden was in Durham Sunday and President Trump was in Greenville last week for a rally at Pitt-Greenville airport.

Trump is expected to be in Gastonia Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Charlie’s Forecast: Morning clouds part for afternoon sun

Updated: 32 minutes ago
Average highs this week will be in the 70s

Local

N.C. Early Voting numbers

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
As of Monday night, a little more than 22 thousand ballots have been cast in Pitt County alone both by mail and in person.

News

Greenville city council to hear presentation on ‘Black Lives Do Matter’ street mural

Updated: 6 hours ago
Inspired by “Black Lives Matter" street murals in other cities, local artists want to capture the same sentiment that rings true here.

News

CHIEF: Surf City man dies after falling from deck

Updated: 6 hours ago
Police say that a man fell to his death after the railing on a deck gave way.

Latest News

News

North Carolina resumes processing deficient absentee ballots

Updated: 7 hours ago
North Carolina issued new guidance Monday to allow counties to deal with more than 10,000 absentee ballots with various deficiencies that have been in limbo due to court battles over the witness requirement for voting by mail.

News

Plymouth interim town manager fired

Updated: 7 hours ago
Plymouth Town Council met in a remote meeting Monday night where they fired interim Town Manager Arlene Willis.

News

Three people charged with breaking into Greenville Utilities substation

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says three people have been charged with breaking into the Greenville Utilities substation located on Mills Road.

News

Vivian Howard releasing new cookbook

Updated: 8 hours ago
A local celebrity chef is releasing a new cookbook.

News

DEPUTIES: Teenager drowns in Onslow County pond

Updated: 8 hours ago
Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county are investigating what they are calling an accidental drowning of a teenager over the weekend.

News

I-95 reopens after major tractor-trailer wreck near Rocky Mount

Updated: 8 hours ago
Interstate 95 southbound north of Rocky Mount is back open after an early morning crash involving a tractor-trailer.