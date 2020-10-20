Decision 2020: Candidates focus on North Carolina

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The presidential candidates continue to focus their efforts on North Carolina, a battleground state.

The Biden-Harris campaign says Kamala Harris' Husband, Doug Emhoff is expected to visit Greenville and Wilmington Tuesday. This is his first visit to Eastern Carolina.

Meanwhile, Ivanka Trump is scheduled to be in Raleigh. She will speak at an event Tuesday evening to share President Trump’s ‘Make America Great Again’ agenda.

Our state continues to be a hotspot for both campaigns in the final weeks leading up to the election.

Joe Biden was in Durham Sunday and President Trump was in Greenville last week for a rally at Pitt-Greenville airport.

Trump is expected to be in Gastonia Wednesday.

