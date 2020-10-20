Advertisement

ECU POLL: Biden ahead of Trump in North Carolina

2020 Presidential Election
2020 Presidential Election(Associated Press)
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A new poll released today by East Carolina University shows former Vice President Joe Biden ahead of President Donald Trump in North Carolina.

The ECU Poll, conducted Thursday through Sunday, has Biden with a 50% to 47% lead over Trump. It was taken when the president visited Greenville on Thursday.

A poll earlier this month showed Biden with a 4-point lead over Trump.

Despite a sexting scandal, Democrat Cal Cunningham is ahead of current Sen. Thom Tillis, 48% to 47%. The previous poll showed Tillis leading Cunningham by one point while a September poll indicated the race was tied.

In the governor’s race, the ECU Poll shows Gov. Roy Cooper maintaining a comfortable lead over Lt. Gov. Dan Forest, 53% to 44%. The earlier poll had Cooper up by 13% over Forest.

For the ECU Poll, 1,155 likely voters in the state were surveyed and it has a margin of error of 3.4%.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris' husband to visit Greenville

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The presidential candidates continue to focus their efforts on our state.

National Politics

Debate commission adopts new rules to mute mics

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden will have their microphones cut off in Thursday’s debate while their rival delivers their opening two-minute answer to each of the debate topics.

News

Small changes after first weekend of early voting

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Liam Collins
Long lines and long waits marked the first few days of early voting in Eastern North Carolina.

News

North Carolina resumes processing deficient absentee ballots

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
North Carolina issued new guidance Monday to allow counties to deal with more than 10,000 absentee ballots with various deficiencies that have been in limbo due to court battles over the witness requirement for voting by mail.

Latest News

Politics

More than one million people have already voted in next month’s election

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 3:35 PM EDT
|
By Clayton Bauman
The North Carolina State Board of Elections believes massive turnout on the first day of early voting on Thursday set a record.

News

N.C COVID-19 cases on rise, President Trump & Governor Cooper have different views

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 10:15 PM EDT
|
By Amber Lake
Governor Cooper said that the states hospitalizations are increasing, case numbers are increasing and there is more viral spread, but President Trump said the pandemic will end soon.

Politics

Kamala Harris suspends travel after staffer tests COVID-19 positive

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 9:55 AM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
The campaign said Biden had no exposure, though he and Harris spent several hours campaigning together in Arizona on Oct. 8.

News

Governor Roy Cooper and Lt. Governor Dan Forest Debate

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 10:45 PM EDT
|
By Amber Lake
Democratic Governor Roy Cooper and Republican Lt. Governor Dan Forest faced off in the Lone Gubernatorial Debate of the 2020 Election Cycle Wednesday night.

Politics

Going to Trump rally? Plan to take shuttle bus

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 11:39 AM EDT
Thousands of people could attend the event Thursday at the Pitt-Greenville Airport, but Greenville police say rally attendees will not be allowed to park at the airport or on Memorial Drive.

Politics

Cooper & Forest to compete at lone gubernatorial debate

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 8:42 AM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
Watch the live Gubernatorial Debate Wednesday at 7 p.m. on WITN.