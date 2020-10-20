ECU POLL: Biden ahead of Trump in North Carolina

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A new poll released today by East Carolina University shows former Vice President Joe Biden ahead of President Donald Trump in North Carolina.

The ECU Poll, conducted Thursday through Sunday, has Biden with a 50% to 47% lead over Trump. It was taken when the president visited Greenville on Thursday.

A poll earlier this month showed Biden with a 4-point lead over Trump.

“In particular, Biden is winning over suburban women. If Biden can maintain the current level of support that he has in the suburbs, then he has a strong shot at winning North Carolina. However, Trump’s ‘excitement’ advantage is worth noting. In an extremely competitive election, voter turnout is often the decisive factor."

Despite a sexting scandal, Democrat Cal Cunningham is ahead of current Sen. Thom Tillis, 48% to 47%. The previous poll showed Tillis leading Cunningham by one point while a September poll indicated the race was tied.

In the governor’s race, the ECU Poll shows Gov. Roy Cooper maintaining a comfortable lead over Lt. Gov. Dan Forest, 53% to 44%. The earlier poll had Cooper up by 13% over Forest.

For the ECU Poll, 1,155 likely voters in the state were surveyed and it has a margin of error of 3.4%.

