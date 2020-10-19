Woman hurt in Rocky Mount weekend shooting

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A 31-year-old woman had to be taken to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville after a shooting in Rocky Mount.

Rocky Mount police say it happened at around 10:30 Saturday night on Boyd Court. Officers say the victim was taken to the UNC Nash and then Vidant Medical Center.

No arrests have been made, but anyone with information is asked to call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411.

