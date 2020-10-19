Tropical Storm Epsilon forms in Central Atlantic

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Atlantic Hurricane Season’s period of silence has been broken. The National Hurricane Center upgraded Tropical Depression 27 to Tropical Storm Epsilon. Forecasts are for this system to reach hurricane strength as it nears Bermuda by late in the week.

The official track of Tropical Depression 27 as of the 8 a.m. update (10-19). (Charlie Ironmonger)

The system is expected to intensify quickly over the next 48 hours, reaching hurricane strength by Thursday morning. It will be taking a northwesterly path towards Bermuda through the week, arriving near the island Friday or this weekend. We will dodge the rain and wind associated with this system, however beach impacts will be felt. Increased surf and rip current threats along our beaches will be possible over the tail end of the week and through the upcoming weekend. Coastal flooding will also be a concern, especially during high tide.

