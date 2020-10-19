Advertisement

Tropical Depression 27 forms in Central Atlantic

The 26th named storm of the season is expected soon
By Charlie Ironmonger
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Atlantic Hurricane Season’s period of silence has been broken. The National Hurricane Center has designated the area of low pressure in the center of the Atlantic as Tropical Depression 27. Forecasts indicate a strong chance of the depression becoming Epsilon over the next 24 hours.

The official track of Tropical Depression 27 as of the 8 a.m. update (10-19).
The official track of Tropical Depression 27 as of the 8 a.m. update (10-19).(Charlie Ironmonger)

The system is expected to intensify quickly over the next 48 hours, reaching hurricane strength by Thursday morning. It will be taking a northwesterly path towards Bermuda through the week, arriving near the island this weekend. We will dodge the rain and wind associated with this system, however beach impacts will be felt. Increased surf and rip current threats along our beaches will be possible over the tail end of the week and through the upcoming weekend. Coastal flooding will also be a concern, especially during high tide.

