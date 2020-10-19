Advertisement

Three coronavirus deaths at Windsor nursing home

(WITN)
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WINDSOR, N.C. (WITN) - Three new COVID-19 deaths in Bertie County are being tied to an outbreak at a nursing home in Windsor.

Albemarle Regional Health Services says all three victims were over the age of 65 and are related to the outbreak at Three Rivers Health and Rehabilitation.

Last week, the health department said there were 28 residents and 12 staff members with the virus.

