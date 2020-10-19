Police: Teen charged with attempted murder after 2-year-old left hospitalized

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A teenager has been arrested in connection with a shooting that left a child hospitalized.

Goldsboro police say that a 17-year-old male was arrested late Saturday night in the 1300 block of Day Circle in Goldsboro.

He faces four counts of attempted first degree murder, and one count of discharging a weapon into an occupied property with serious injury.

He is being held at the Pitt Regional Juvenile Center.

According to police, officers were called about a shooting in the 1900 block of Day Circle shortly after 6 o’clock Friday night.

Officials say a car that was seen speeding off was followed to Wayne UNC Health Care.

The driver got out of the car with a 2-year-old child that had been shot in the leg.

The child, Harlem Battle, was then taken to Vidant Medical Center. Police say he is in stable condition and expected to be released soon.

Officials say the investigation continues and additional arrests are anticipated.

