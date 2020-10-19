Police seek person of interest in Jacksonville Target theft

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are asking for your help identifying a person of interest in a string of crimes at Target stores.

Jacksonville Police say they want to talk to the man in the picture about the theft of several graphing calculators from the Target on Western Boulevard on September 2nd.

Investigators say nearly $480 in calculators were stolen.

Police believe the man is Hispanic, between 25 to 35 years old, around 5′8′' tall, and around 160 pounds. The man has a tattoo that can be seen in the picture on his left arm.

Police say the man is a suspect in additional crimes at the location and other Targets in surrounding cities.

Give police a call at 910-938-6407 if you think you know who this.

