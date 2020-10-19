Advertisement

POLICE: Man wanted in Elizabeth City murder

Police say they obtained a warrant for murder for 20-year-old Brandon Boyd.
(KTUU)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Elizabeth City police are looking for a man they believe is connected to a weekend murder.

Boyd’s last known address is on Moore Street in Elizabeth City.

If you have any information on where he might be, call Elizabeth City police at (252) 335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.

