POLICE: Man wanted in Elizabeth City murder

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Elizabeth City police are looking for a man they believe is connected to a weekend murder.

Police say they obtained a warrant for murder for 20-year-old Brandon Boyd. Officers believe he is connected to a murder that happened Sunday on Weeksville Road. No other details on the murder were released.

Boyd’s last known address is on Moore Street in Elizabeth City.

If you have any information on where he might be, call Elizabeth City police at (252) 335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.

