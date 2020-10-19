Advertisement

Pitt County holds drive-thru childhood immunization clinic

By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 6:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - If you’re child still needs vaccinations, one county is making it a little easier.

The Pitt County Health Department is partnering with Pitt County Schools and Vivant’s nurse program to host a drive-thru childhood immunization clinic for middle and high school students starting Monday.

It is by appointment only and at the health department.

The clinic will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and then 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on the following dates:

Monday, October 19, Wednesday, October 21, Monday, October 26, and Wednesday, October 28.

