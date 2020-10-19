Phillip’s Forecast: Another sunny day; Epsilon forms

Tropical Update:

Tropical Storm Epsilon forms southeast of Bermuda at midday Monday. This is the 26th named storm of the Atlantic Hurricane Season. Max winds are 40 mph and the system is forecast to reach hurricane strength late this week before threatening the island nation of Bermuda. The storm is likely to remain off the east coast of the United States, but will produce higher surf than normal by the weekend.

Monday

The high pressure that kept us sunny over the weekend will again keep skies mostly sunny to start the week. Highs will continue their upward trend, reaching the mid 70s for the mid afternoon. A breeze out of the east to northeast will blow around 5 to 10 mph. Overnight lows will fall to the mid 50s.

Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday

As the high pressure system from the weekend and Monday moves offshore, we will see a few more clouds over Eastern NC skies through the middle of the week. These clouds will produce a couple of brief showers, but significant rains are not expected. The additional clouds will gently apply brakes to the warming trend that will continue to take us into the upper 70s. Overnight lows over the three day stretch will drop to the upper 50s to low 60s.

Friday & Saturday

A cold front is expected to arrive late Friday into Saturday, bringing rain and another drop in temperatures as we kick off the weekend. Thunderstorms will be a possibility, but the system is still to far away to call for any sort of severe weather. Highs will drop from the low 80s Friday to the low 70s by Saturday.