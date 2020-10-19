ONSLOW COUNTY: Two women charged with stealing Trump signs

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A speeding car landed two Eastern Carolina women in jail on charges they stole dozens of Donald Trump campaign signs.

Onslow County deputies say a state trooper in Duplin County stopped the speeding car on Sunday.

The trooper spotted a large number of Trump campaign signs in the car and determined they were stolen from Onslow County.

Trinity Rose-Graham, of Wallace, and Sasha Stukov-Taylor, of Richlands, were charged with stealing and removing political signs.

Deputies say the 66 recovered signs were stolen from the Haw Branch area of the county.

Three children were in the car when it was stopped by the state trooper. The two 18-year-olds were also charged with three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, while the juveniles are also facing charges in the sign thefts, according to deputies.

Anyone with information about the theft of signs should call deputies at 910-455-3113.

