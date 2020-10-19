Advertisement

NCEL 10-18-20

NCEL 10-18-20
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 12:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

NCEL 10-18

Updated: 1 hours ago
NCEL 10-18

Weather

Matt’s Forecast: Pleasant, dry stretch; Epsilon trying to form

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Average highs this week will be in the 70s

News

Kinston Teens continue voter empowerment initiative

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Hannah Jeffries
They say they put on the event, which is one of five others their hosting, to help local voters feel empowered as they make their way to the ballot box.

News

Police: Teen charged with attempted murder after 2-year-old left hospitalized

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Goldsboro police say that a 17-year old male was arrested late Saturday night in the 1300 block of Day Circle in Goldsboro.

Latest News

News

Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris’ husband to visit Greenville

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Tuesday will be Emhoff’s first visit to Eastern Carolina.

News

Women celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Women’s Suffrage Movement

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Hannah Jeffries
They took a trip to the past to remember the hardships women endured—fighting for their right to show up at the polls.

News

Police: Kinston man injured in drive-by shooting

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Police found Andre DeBaptiste, of Kinston, with a gunshot wound to his lower abdomen.

News

POWER BALL 1017

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 11:54 PM EDT
POWER BALL 1017

News

NCEL 10-17-20

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 11:42 PM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
NCEL 08-12-20

News

NCEL 1017

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 11:40 PM EDT
NCEL 1017