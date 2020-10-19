News
Weather
Sports
Cams
Livestream
Back to School
News
Back to School
Crime
Crimestoppers
Health
International
Local
ECU
Morning Show
National
Pets
Politics
Regional
State
Livestream
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Maps
Hurricane
Closings & Delays
WITN Weather App
Sports
ACC
ECU Sports
Sports Spotlight
EndZone
Scores
Cams
Marketplace
Buy Carolina First
Business Break
Eastern Carolina Open for Business
Back To School
Contests
Ticket Window
Lottery Results
Contact Us
Station Bios
Jobs
My WITN 7.2
MeTV WITN 7.3
Start TV WITN 7.4
H&I WITN 7.5
Radio Partners
Community Calendar
Recipes
Mr. Food
News Video
Teacher of the Week
MumFest
Newsletter
Live Events
Election Results
Plan Your Vote
VUit: Battleground States
TV Listings
Submit Photos and Videos
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Circle - County Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
PowerNation
Investigate TV
Advertisement
NCEL 10-18-20
NCEL 10-18-20
By
WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 12:29 AM EDT
|
Updated: 1 hours ago
Share on Facebook
Email this link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.
Latest News
News
NCEL 10-18
Updated: 1 hours ago
NCEL 10-18
Weather
Matt’s Forecast: Pleasant, dry stretch; Epsilon trying to form
Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By
Matt Engelbrecht
Average highs this week will be in the 70s
News
Kinston Teens continue voter empowerment initiative
Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By
Hannah Jeffries
They say they put on the event, which is one of five others their hosting, to help local voters feel empowered as they make their way to the ballot box.
News
Police: Teen charged with attempted murder after 2-year-old left hospitalized
Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By
WITN Web Team
Goldsboro police say that a 17-year old male was arrested late Saturday night in the 1300 block of Day Circle in Goldsboro.
Latest News
News
Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris’ husband to visit Greenville
Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By
WITN Web Team
Tuesday will be Emhoff’s first visit to Eastern Carolina.
News
Women celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Women’s Suffrage Movement
Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By
Hannah Jeffries
They took a trip to the past to remember the hardships women endured—fighting for their right to show up at the polls.
News
Police: Kinston man injured in drive-by shooting
Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By
WITN Web Team
Police found Andre DeBaptiste, of Kinston, with a gunshot wound to his lower abdomen.
News
POWER BALL 1017
Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 11:54 PM EDT
POWER BALL 1017
News
NCEL 10-17-20
Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 11:42 PM EDT
|
By
WITN Web Team
NCEL 08-12-20
News
NCEL 1017
Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 11:40 PM EDT
NCEL 1017