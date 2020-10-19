Kinston Teens continue voter empowerment initiative

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A group of teens in Kinston have launched a county-wide voter empowerment initiative that they say is focused on educating and encouraging citizens to vote.

"We’re hoping that people come out after church this afternoon and get a hotdog with us and cast their ballot,” says Chris Suggs, the President and CEO of Kinston Teens.

This friendly voting environment, with food, music, and fun, was put together by the Kinston Teens, a youth lead civic engagement team.

They say they put on the event, which is one of five others their hosting, to help local voters feel empowered as they make their way to the ballot box.

“I mean if you don’t get out here and vote and something happens don’t complain,” Wallace Taylor says.

The country is seeing a record number of people take part in early voting.

Taylor said he saw the most of it earlier in the week.

“A lot of people, I mean Thursday it was a real big turnout.” Taylor adds.

Kinston Teens also provided masks and hand sanitizer to voters, the site was open from 2PM-5PM.

“Even though its a Sunday the polls are open here in Lenoir County as well as 43 other counties across the state, explains Suggs.

Kinston Teens is comprised of people ages 12-22 and while some of them can’t even vote yet, through this initiative they’re still part of the voting experience.

“It gives us a lot of hope in our community, it gives us a hand in the election even if we’re not old enough to vote. We know that we’re encouraging our peers we’re encouraging our family members to make their voice heard.” Suggs says.

