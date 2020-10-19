Juvenile hospitalized in Kinston shooting

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a juvenile has been hospitalized following a weekend shooting.

Kinston police say the shooting happened on N. Adkin Street around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Officers say a juvenile was shot and taken to UNC Lenoir before being transferred to Vidant Medical Center. The juvenile is in stable condition at Vidant, according to police.

No arrests have been made. If you have any information, call Kinston police at (252) 939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at (252) 523-4444.

