I-95 shut down near Rocky Mount

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Interstate 95 southbound is shut down north of Rocky Mount after an early morning crash involving a tractor trailer.

According to The Highway Patrol, a white Kia Optima and SUV were in the right lane at around 7:25 on Monday morning. Trooper say the driver of the Optima went to pass the SUV on the left, but sideswiped the tractor trailer, which then went off the road and overturned in the median. The Optima also went off the road and into the median.

Troopers say everyone hurt is expected to survive, but they were taken to the emergency room for treatment.

The DOT says the road is expected to open again at 1:00 p.m.

