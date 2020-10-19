Advertisement

I-95 shut down near Rocky Mount

Troopers say a tractor trailer overturned in the median after an SUV sideswiped
Crash
Crash(WCAX)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Interstate 95 southbound is shut down north of Rocky Mount after an early morning crash involving a tractor trailer.

According to The Highway Patrol, a white Kia Optima and SUV were in the right lane at around 7:25 on Monday morning. Trooper say the driver of the Optima went to pass the SUV on the left, but sideswiped the tractor trailer, which then went off the road and overturned in the median. The Optima also went off the road and into the median.

Troopers say everyone hurt is expected to survive, but they were taken to the emergency room for treatment.

The DOT says the road is expected to open again at 1:00 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

DEPUTIES: High school student drowns in Onslow County pond

Updated: 32 minutes ago
Onslow County deputies were called to a pond off Piney Green Road and Rocky Run Road around 1:00 p.m. Saturday.

Weather

Phillip’s Forecast: Another sunny day; Epsilon forms

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Phillip Williams
Average highs this week will be in the 70s

Crime

Police seek person of interest in Jacksonville Target theft

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Clayton Bauman
Police are asking for your help identifying a person of interest in a string of crimes at Target stores.

Crime

Juvenile hospitalized in Kinston shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Kinston police say the shooting happened on N. Adkin Street around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Latest News

Crime

POLICE: Man wanted in Elizabeth City murder

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Elizabeth City police are looking for a man they believe is connected to a weekend murder.

Crime

Woman hurt in Rocky Mount weekend shooting

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Police say it happened just before 10:30 p.m. on Saturday night

News

Carteret County elementary schools transition to in-person learning

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
More and more school districts are re-evaluating what their plans will be for students as we approach the start of the second nine weeks of school.

Local

Pitt County holds drive-thru childhood immunization clinic

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The Pitt County Health Department is partnering with Pitt County Schools and Vivant’s nurse program to host a drive-thru childhood immunization clinic for middle and high school students starting Monday.

News

NCEL 10-18-20

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
NCEL 08-12-20

News

NCEL 10-18

Updated: 11 hours ago
NCEL 10-18