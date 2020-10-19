Greenville city council to vote on ‘Black Lives Do Matter’ street mural

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville’s city council will vote Monday night on whether they will allow a street mural that says “Black Lives Do Matter” to be painted on First Street near Town Common.

Inspired by “Black Lives Matter" street murals in other cities, local artists want to capture the same sentiment that rings true here.

Jermaine McNair, the executive director of NC Civil, has been helping the artists in this process with the city and Emerge Gallery and Art Center.

He says the ultimate goal is to foster conversation and emphasize racial equality during a time where we continue to see acts of injustice across the country.

“We can be honest and acknowledge that there are some things going on there. And although this painting won’t solve that problem, it can represent a coming together across civic spaces,” he said.

McNair says the artists plan to add “do” to the message as a compromise.

“We all uplift this verbiage without everybody aligning themselves with a particular organization,” explained McNair.

If approved, Emerge Gallery and Art Center says the mural would be funded by NC Civil and the Pitt County Arts Council with a budget of $6,000.

