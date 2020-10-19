DEPUTIES: High school student drowns in Onslow County pond

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county are investigating what they are calling an accidental drowning of a high school student over the weekend.

Onslow County deputies were called to an old rock quarry at the end of White Oak Boulevard around 1:00 p.m. Saturday.

Two deputies jumped in the old quarry and were quickly joined by two volunteer firefighters in their effort to find the teen.

Victor Morgan was discovered underwater about 25 to 40 feet from the quarry’s edge. Despite lifesaving measures, the 17-year-old died at Onslow Memorial Hospital.

Deputies say the teen died after trying to swim across the old quarry.

Morgan was a student at White Oak High School.

