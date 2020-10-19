Advertisement

DEPUTIES: High school student drowns in Onslow County pond

(WITN)
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county are investigating what they are calling an accidental drowning of a high school student over the weekend.

Onslow County deputies were called to an old rock quarry at the end of White Oak Boulevard around 1:00 p.m. Saturday.

Two deputies jumped in the old quarry and were quickly joined by two volunteer firefighters in their effort to find the teen.

Victor Morgan was discovered underwater about 25 to 40 feet from the quarry’s edge. Despite lifesaving measures, the 17-year-old died at Onslow Memorial Hospital.

Deputies say the teen died after trying to swim across the old quarry.

Morgan was a student at White Oak High School.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Phillip’s Forecast: Another sunny day; Epsilon forms

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Phillip Williams
Average highs this week will be in the 70s

Local

I-95 shut down near Rocky Mount

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WITN Web Team
NCDOT expects the road to open back up at around 1:00 p.m.

Crime

Police seek person of interest in Jacksonville Target theft

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Clayton Bauman
Police are asking for your help identifying a person of interest in a string of crimes at Target stores.

Crime

Juvenile hospitalized in Kinston shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Kinston police say the shooting happened on N. Adkin Street around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Latest News

Crime

POLICE: Man wanted in Elizabeth City murder

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Elizabeth City police are looking for a man they believe is connected to a weekend murder.

Crime

Woman hurt in Rocky Mount weekend shooting

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Police say it happened just before 10:30 p.m. on Saturday night

News

Carteret County elementary schools transition to in-person learning

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
More and more school districts are re-evaluating what their plans will be for students as we approach the start of the second nine weeks of school.

News

NCEL 10-18-20

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
NCEL 08-12-20

News

NCEL 10-18

Updated: 11 hours ago
NCEL 10-18

News

Kinston Teens continue voter empowerment initiative

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Hannah Jeffries
They say they put on the event, which is one of five others their hosting, to help local voters feel empowered as they make their way to the ballot box.