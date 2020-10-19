Advertisement

Craven County students head back to the classroom under Plan B learning

By Stacia Strong
Published: Oct. 19, 2020
New Bern, N.C. (WITN) - The start of a new week is bringing the start of a new learning plan for students in Craven County. Monday marked the start of the second nine weeks of school and the transition into Plan B learning, which means students will return to the classroom for partial face to face instruction.

HJ MacDonald Middle School in New Bern welcomed back the first of four groups of students on Monday after learning virtually since Mid-March. School Principal Pamie Reese says it was an exciting day.

“It was quite the emotional overload watching the buses pull up and seeing the cars in the carpool circle, and the windows rolling down and the kids being really, really excited to get out,” said Reese.

In the school district’s plan middle school students attend class once a week and learn online the other four days. “We have at the Middle School level a different group on Monday, different group Tuesday, different group Thursday and Friday so we get to have four first days which is really neat,” said Reese.

For educators like seventh grade English Teacher Elizabeth DeBoeser the first day of class was a bit of an adjustment for both her and her students. "It’s definitely been strange for both me and the students they are adjusting to this new environment so it’s been interesting but I think you know we’re going to adjust as we continue moving through,” said DeBoeser.

There are new restrictions that are in place to help keep students and staff safe while they are in class though. Hallways have direction signs and social distancing markers, and masks are required. Students and staff must also have their temperature checked and a wellness screening each morning before being allowed in the building.

Another big change for students is that meals are served in their classrooms and they are only allowed to take their masks off during designated times. “When you go outside and you’re able to take this off and breathe in the fresh air it’s a really great feeling so we purposely scheduled in two 15 minute mask breaks,” said Reese.

For a detailed look at all of the changes that are in place and to see a full schedule for all grade levels visit the Craven County Schools website, https://www.cravenk12.org/.

