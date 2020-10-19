CHIEF: Surf City man dies after falling from deck

SURF CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Police say that a man fell to his death after the railing on a deck gave way.

Surf City Police Chief Ron Shanahan says officers responded around 5:30 a.m. Monday to a home on North Shore Drive for a report of a person falling from a second story deck.

Shanahan says that a witness who was unloading a vehicle saw Michael Coker, 40, of Surf City, collapse through the railing.

The chief says that first aid was given to the man.

The investigation remains ongoing, Shanahan says.

