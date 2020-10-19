Advertisement

CHIEF: Surf City man dies after falling from deck

(WCAX)
By Clayton Bauman
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURF CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Police say that a man fell to his death after the railing on a deck gave way.

Surf City Police Chief Ron Shanahan says officers responded around 5:30 a.m. Monday to a home on North Shore Drive for a report of a person falling from a second story deck.

Shanahan says that a witness who was unloading a vehicle saw Michael Coker, 40, of Surf City, collapse through the railing.

The chief says that first aid was given to the man.

The investigation remains ongoing, Shanahan says.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

COVID-19: Craven Co. sees 5 new deaths, Lenoir Co. 3 more

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The Craven County Health Department says five new deaths were reported to them Monday morning.

Local

I-95 reopens after major tractor-trailer wreck near Rocky Mount

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
NCDOT expects the road to open back up at around 4:00 p.m.

Crime

Juvenile hospitalized in Kinston shooting

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Kinston police say the shooting happened on N. Adkin Street around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

News

DEPUTIES: Teenager drowns in Onslow County pond

Updated: 4 hours ago
Onslow County deputies were called to a pond at the end of White Oak Boulevard around 1:00 p.m. Saturday.

Latest News

Weather

Phillip’s Forecast: Another sunny day; Epsilon forms

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Phillip Williams
Average highs this week will be in the 70s

Crime

Police seek person of interest in Jacksonville Target theft

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Clayton Bauman
Police are asking for your help identifying a person of interest in a string of crimes at Target stores.

Crime

POLICE: Man wanted in Elizabeth City murder

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Elizabeth City police are looking for a man they believe is connected to a weekend murder.

Crime

Woman hurt in Rocky Mount weekend shooting

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Police say it happened just before 10:30 p.m. on Saturday night

News

Carteret County elementary schools transition to in-person learning

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
More and more school districts are re-evaluating what their plans will be for students as we approach the start of the second nine weeks of school.

Local

Pitt County holds drive-thru childhood immunization clinic

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The Pitt County Health Department is partnering with Pitt County Schools and Vivant’s nurse program to host a drive-thru childhood immunization clinic for middle and high school students starting Monday.