Women celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Women’s Suffrage Movement

The Suffragette movement pushing for passage of the 19th Amendment to give women the right to vote.(NBC15)
By Hannah Jeffries
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - This past summer marked the 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote.

COVID-19 stopped the Women of Pamlico and Craven County from celebrating then, but they knew they wanted to celebrate one way or another.

So, they held an event that honored the past, embraced the present, and motivated women voters in the future.

They took a trip to the past, Saturday afternoon, to remember the hardships women endured—fighting for their right to show up at the polls.

Bee Mayo is one of the event organizers.

“These women fought so hard for us to get the right to vote!,” said Mayo.

The change began to take place in 1920 when white women gained the right to vote in all states across the county, but it would be years before both Black and brown women would receive the same opportunity.

“In1965, the Civil Rights Act gave the right to vote to white and Black women,” Mayo said.

Kathryn Garcia is the other event organizer. She said not only is it important women vote, but it’s vital women also hold positions of power.

“Women need to be elected to these positions so that we can be at the table and share out diverse voices,” said Garcia.

She went on to say, women are good at managing households, businesses, and more.

“We come together and work on an issue. Then, we can make change,” she said.

While the event remembers the past and spoke to the present, one woman speaking to young girls says the opportunities in the future are endless.

“They should always know that there is no limitation on what they can do,” said Brenda George.

Speakers at the event also praised women leaders like Ruth Bader Ginsburg and encouraged women who are running or are in positions of power.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

