Police: Kinston man injured in drive-by shooting

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston Police say a man is in the hospital following a drive-by shooting on Saturday.

Officers responded to the shooting near Carver Courts, in Kinston, around 10:34 p.m. on Oct. 17, according to a Facebook post by the police department.

Police found Andre DeBaptiste, of Kinston, with a gunshot wound to his lower abdomen.

He was taken to Vidant Medical Center, where KPD says he is in stable condition.

Kinston Police are still investigating and are asking the public to assist in finding the shooter.

Anyone with information is asked to call them at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.

