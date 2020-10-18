News
Weather
Sports
Cams
Livestream
Back to School
News
Back to School
Crime
Crimestoppers
Health
International
Local
ECU
Morning Show
National
Pets
Politics
Regional
State
Livestream
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Maps
Hurricane
Closings & Delays
WITN Weather App
Sports
ACC
ECU Sports
Sports Spotlight
EndZone
Scores
Cams
Marketplace
Buy Carolina First
Business Break
Eastern Carolina Open for Business
Back To School
Contests
Ticket Window
Lottery Results
Contact Us
Station Bios
Jobs
My WITN 7.2
MeTV WITN 7.3
Start TV WITN 7.4
H&I WITN 7.5
Radio Partners
Community Calendar
Recipes
Mr. Food
News Video
Teacher of the Week
MumFest
Newsletter
Live Events
Election Results
Plan Your Vote
VUit: Battleground States
TV Listings
Submit Photos and Videos
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Circle - County Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
PowerNation
Investigate TV
Advertisement
NCEL 10-17-20
NCEL 10-17-20
By
WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 11:42 PM EDT
|
Updated: 1 hour ago
Share on Facebook
Email this link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.
Latest News
News
POWER BALL 1017
Updated: 1 hour ago
POWER BALL 1017
News
NCEL 1017
Updated: 1 hour ago
NCEL 1017
News
Morehead City police investigating threat at Walmart
Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By
Thomas Weybrecht
Police determined there was no danger to the public and cleared the scene around 6:30 in the evening, but it is still an ongoing investigation.
Weather
Charlie’s Forecast: A few more clouds Sunday
Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By
Charlie Ironmonger
Temperatures will fall to the 40s Saturday morning
Latest News
News
Weather Authority Forecast for Saturday 10/17
Updated: 6 hours ago
Weather Authority Forecast for Saturday 10/17
News
Police: One dead after shooting in Rocky Mount
Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By
WITN Web Team
According to police in Rocky Mount, officers found a 30-year old man who had been shot in the 700 block of Luper Street.
News
Inmate found unresponsive in jail, dies at hospital
Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By
WITN Web Team
Staff at the Greensboro Detention Center found Anna Chris Dominguez, 24, unresponsive inside a holding cell about 5:15 a.m. Friday.
News
North Carolina sheriff fires deputy after seeing body cam video
Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By
WITN Web Team
Buncombe County Sheriff Quentin Miller announced the firing of Tyler McDonald on Friday after he said he watched footage from an Oct. 5 stop.
Coronavirus
COVID-19: Two Eastern Carolina counties report new deaths
Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By
WITN Web Team
Greene County has three additional deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total to 18. Wayne County also shows one new death, with a total of 77.
News
Jacksonville residents to participate in Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By
WITN Web Team
Instead of hosting a large gathering, the Alzheimer’s Association is encouraging participants to walk as individuals or in small groups on sidewalks, tracks, and trails across Onslow County.