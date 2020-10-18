Advertisement

NCEL 10-17-20

By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Updated: 1 hour ago
Updated: 1 hour ago
Morehead City police investigating threat at Walmart

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Thomas Weybrecht
Police determined there was no danger to the public and cleared the scene around 6:30 in the evening, but it is still an ongoing investigation.

Charlie’s Forecast: A few more clouds Sunday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Charlie Ironmonger
Temperatures will fall to the 40s Saturday morning

Weather Authority Forecast for Saturday 10/17

Updated: 6 hours ago
Police: One dead after shooting in Rocky Mount

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
According to police in Rocky Mount, officers found a 30-year old man who had been shot in the 700 block of Luper Street.

Inmate found unresponsive in jail, dies at hospital

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Staff at the Greensboro Detention Center found Anna Chris Dominguez, 24, unresponsive inside a holding cell about 5:15 a.m. Friday.

North Carolina sheriff fires deputy after seeing body cam video

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Buncombe County Sheriff Quentin Miller announced the firing of Tyler McDonald on Friday after he said he watched footage from an Oct. 5 stop.

COVID-19: Two Eastern Carolina counties report new deaths

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Greene County has three additional deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total to 18. Wayne County also shows one new death, with a total of 77.

Jacksonville residents to participate in Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Instead of hosting a large gathering, the Alzheimer’s Association is encouraging participants to walk as individuals or in small groups on sidewalks, tracks, and trails across Onslow County.