Morehead City police investigating threat at Walmart

According to officials, police were called about a threat made at the store around 11:15 a.m. Saturday morning.
By Thomas Weybrecht
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Morehead City are investigating a threat made at Walmart.

According to officials, police were called about a threat made at the store around 11:15 a.m. Saturday morning.

When officers got there, they immediately began evacuating shoppers and employees from inside the store.

Several agencies were called to assist.

Police say the store was cleared and turned back over to management shortly after 6:30 p.m.

While there is no remaining threat, police say the investigation is still ongoing.

No details were provided about what type of threat was made.

Walmart will remain closed until the re-open Sunday morning at 7 a.m.

